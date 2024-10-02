AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-02

Chinese business delegation visits TDAP head-office

Press Release Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: On the occasion of China’s National Day, a high-profile Chinese business delegation visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Headquarters, Karachi to discuss trade facilitation measures between Pakistan and China including the development of a large-scale wholesale market in Karachi, improved logistics infrastructure, seamless customs connectivity between the two countries, and promoting commodity trade while addressing existing barriers.

TDAP officials including Director General Aasim Tiwana, warmly welcomed the delegation, which included William X. Wan, CEO of Pak Belt & Road Trading International Limited, Bilal Janjua, Chairman of China (Pvt) Limited, and Muhammad Irahin, General Manager of Pak Belt & Road Trading International.

During the discussions, TDAP officials highlighted TDAP’s trade facilitation efforts, and the Chinese delegation praised the work being done, noting the challenges Chinese businesses face due to limited access to social media platforms in China, which affects their awareness of Pakistani products and exhibitions.

The delegation proposed organizing exhibitions in China with TDAP’s support, and they pledged full cooperation for such initiatives. Additionally, they offered policy input for the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and extended their willingness to provide joint facilitation on trade-related matters with TDAP.

Both sides agreed on the importance of boosting bilateral trade, with the current trade volume standing at USD 14 billion. Pakistan’s exports to China are valued at USD 2.76 billion, while imports from China amount to $11.7 billion.

The meeting ended with a note to work on the proposals given by the delegation on trade facilitation between both countries with focus on strengthening bilateral economic ties.

TDAP

