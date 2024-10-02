Hectic business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,290 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas,3200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Tando Adam, 2000 bales of Sanghar, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khair Pur , 200 bales of Nuabad, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 200 bales of Kandiyaro, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 3600 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeerwali were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 18,300 to 18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,350 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot, 1000 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund and 1200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

