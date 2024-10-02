AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-02

MNC deposits Rs15m penalty into exchequer

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: A multinational company has deposited a penalty of Rs15 million into the national exchequer in line with the order of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT).

In compliance with the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) order for unsubstantiated claims in advertisements violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Pakistan has deposited Rs15 million penalty into the national exchequer. This recovery demonstrates a positive commitment to regulatory compliance by business entities.

The issue was initially brought to attention through a formal complaint filed by Unilever Pakistan, accusing Reckitt Benckiser of misleading advertising. RB’s campaign claimed that Dettol Soap could eliminate 99.9% of germs and offer 24-hour protection against germs, cold, and flu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

