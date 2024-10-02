WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 1, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24 26-Sep-24 25-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242 0.105231 0.105201
Euro 0.825437 0.823475 0.824091 0.826666
Japanese yen 0.0051683 0.0050744 0.0051101 0.0051545
U.K. pound 0.988409 0.988163 0.988355 0.987177
U.S. dollar 0.737261 0.738013 0.738764 0.73849
Algerian dinar 0.0055802 0.0055768 0.0055835 0.0055863
Australian dollar 0.511069 0.507605 0.507014 0.508081
Botswana pula 0.0563842 0.0564416 0.0562729
Brazilian real 0.135602 0.135787 0.134933
Brunei dollar 0.574419 0.573842 0.575686
Canadian dollar 0.546717 0.548289 0.548574
Chilean peso 0.0008226 0.0008192 0.0008098 0.0008102
Czech koruna 0.0327744 0.0327322 0.0327612 0.0329095
Danish krone 0.11043 0.110509 0.110849
Indian rupee 0.0088207 0.0088262 0.0088392
Israeli New Shekel 0.198723 0.199248 0.19999 0.196511
Korean won 0.0005587 0.000555 0.0005561 0.0005535
Kuwaiti dinar 2.41923 2.42218 2.42287
Malaysian ringgit 0.179491 0.179021 0.17864 0.179136
Mauritian rupee 0.0159973 0.0159933 0.0160363 0.0160715
Mexican peso 0.0375203 0.0376364 0.0377031
New Zealand dollar 0.469082 0.465686 0.462873 0.468535
Norwegian krone 0.0700382 0.0699183 0.0707522
Omani rial 1.91745 1.92065
Peruvian sol 0.198604 0.197901 0.196302
Philippine peso 0.0131748 0.0132144 0.0131622
Polish zloty 0.193036 0.192351 0.192919 0.193743
Qatari riyal 0.202544 0.202957 0.202882
Russian ruble 0.0079087 0.0079602 0.0079946 0.0079934
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196603 0.197004 0.196931
Singapore dollar 0.574419 0.573842 0.575686
South African rand 0.0430804 0.0430168 0.0429864 0.0428411
Swedish krona 0.0730484 0.0729284 0.0730851
Swiss franc 0.873273 0.874423 0.871287 0.869579
Thai baht 0.0227536 0.0226039 0.022617
Trinidadian dollar 0.109486 0.109134 0.10926
U.A.E. dirham 0.201161 0.201086
Uruguayan peso 0.0177603 0.0177204 0.0176192
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments