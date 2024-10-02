WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 1, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24 26-Sep-24 25-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242 0.105231 0.105201 Euro 0.825437 0.823475 0.824091 0.826666 Japanese yen 0.0051683 0.0050744 0.0051101 0.0051545 U.K. pound 0.988409 0.988163 0.988355 0.987177 U.S. dollar 0.737261 0.738013 0.738764 0.73849 Algerian dinar 0.0055802 0.0055768 0.0055835 0.0055863 Australian dollar 0.511069 0.507605 0.507014 0.508081 Botswana pula 0.0563842 0.0564416 0.0562729 Brazilian real 0.135602 0.135787 0.134933 Brunei dollar 0.574419 0.573842 0.575686 Canadian dollar 0.546717 0.548289 0.548574 Chilean peso 0.0008226 0.0008192 0.0008098 0.0008102 Czech koruna 0.0327744 0.0327322 0.0327612 0.0329095 Danish krone 0.11043 0.110509 0.110849 Indian rupee 0.0088207 0.0088262 0.0088392 Israeli New Shekel 0.198723 0.199248 0.19999 0.196511 Korean won 0.0005587 0.000555 0.0005561 0.0005535 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41923 2.42218 2.42287 Malaysian ringgit 0.179491 0.179021 0.17864 0.179136 Mauritian rupee 0.0159973 0.0159933 0.0160363 0.0160715 Mexican peso 0.0375203 0.0376364 0.0377031 New Zealand dollar 0.469082 0.465686 0.462873 0.468535 Norwegian krone 0.0700382 0.0699183 0.0707522 Omani rial 1.91745 1.92065 Peruvian sol 0.198604 0.197901 0.196302 Philippine peso 0.0131748 0.0132144 0.0131622 Polish zloty 0.193036 0.192351 0.192919 0.193743 Qatari riyal 0.202544 0.202957 0.202882 Russian ruble 0.0079087 0.0079602 0.0079946 0.0079934 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196603 0.197004 0.196931 Singapore dollar 0.574419 0.573842 0.575686 South African rand 0.0430804 0.0430168 0.0429864 0.0428411 Swedish krona 0.0730484 0.0729284 0.0730851 Swiss franc 0.873273 0.874423 0.871287 0.869579 Thai baht 0.0227536 0.0226039 0.022617 Trinidadian dollar 0.109486 0.109134 0.10926 U.A.E. dirham 0.201161 0.201086 Uruguayan peso 0.0177603 0.0177204 0.0176192 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

