AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, White House official says

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 07:39pm

WASHINGTON: The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this, the official said.

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.

The warning follows Israel’s announcement that its commando and paratroop units launched raids into southern Lebanon in a limited incursion as it pursues strikes against Hezbollah that have killed the Hezbollah leader and senior commanders.

Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US military on Sunday warned Iran against expanding the conflict and said it was increasing air support capabilities in the region and putting troops on increased readiness.

Israel United States White House Iran Lebanon Hezbollah ballistic missiles Israel Gaza conflict Hezbollah and Israel

Comments

200 characters

US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, White House official says

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Deposit protection: guarantee amount doubled to Rs1mn from Rs500,000

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 37, including women and children, in Gaza

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Read more stories