US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, White House official says

WASHINGTON: The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this, the official said.

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.

The warning follows Israel’s announcement that its commando and paratroop units launched raids into southern Lebanon in a limited incursion as it pursues strikes against Hezbollah that have killed the Hezbollah leader and senior commanders.

Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US military on Sunday warned Iran against expanding the conflict and said it was increasing air support capabilities in the region and putting troops on increased readiness.