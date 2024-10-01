AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
World

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 37, including women and children, in Gaza

Reuters Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 06:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 37 people in Gaza on Tuesday, local medics said and fighting ramped up, as the Israeli military claimed it had been targeting command centres used by its foe Hamas.

Palestinian health officials said at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat, one of the enclave’s eight historic refugee camps.

There has been no immediate comment by the Israeli army on the two strikes.

Another strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City killed at least seven people, medics added.

The Israeli military said in a statement the air strike targeted Hamas operating from a command centre embedded in a compound that had previously served as Al-Shejaia School.

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, Hezbollah command centre hit

It accused Hamas of using the civilian population and facilities for military purposes, which Hamas denies.

Later on Tuesday, two separate Israeli attacks killed five Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, medics said.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent housing displaced people, medics said.

Hours later, an Israeli airstrike on a car in western Khan Younis, killed six Palestinians, medics said. Footage circulated on social media, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed a mangled, burnt-out vehicle.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other smaller factions said in separate statements that their fighters attacked Israeli forces operating in several areas of Gaza with anti-tank rockets, mortar fire, and explosive devices.

Two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN

The renewed surge in violence in Gaza comes as Israel began a ground operation in Lebanon, saying its paratroopers and commandos were engaged in intense fighting with Hezbollah. The conflict follows devastating Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah’s leadership.

Regional tensions

The operation into Lebanon represents an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah that threatens to suck in the US and Iran.

Israeli aggression has devastated Gaza, displacing most of its 2.3 million population and killing more than 41,600 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Some Palestinians said they feared that Israel’s shift in focus to Lebanon could prolong the conflict in Gaza, which marks its first anniversary next week.

UN chief warns of risk of transforming Lebanon into ‘another Gaza’

“The eyes of the world now are on Lebanon while the occupation continues its killing in Gaza. We are afraid the war is going to go on for more months at least,” said Samir Mohammed, 46, a father of five from Gaza City.

“It is all unclear now as Israel unleashes its force undeterred in Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and God knows where else in the future,” he told Reuters via a chat app.

