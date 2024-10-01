AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,601 Increased By 90.9 (1.07%)
BR30 26,178 Increased By 713.9 (2.8%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble down vs US dollar after September weakness

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 02:25pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened further against the US dollar and was flat against China’s yuan on Tuesday as markets expected the Russian Finance Ministry to announce new parameters for its forex operations this week.

By 0803 GMT the rouble was down 0.4% at 93.35 against the dollar, according to indicative LSEG data.

The Russian currency has lost over 6% against the dollar since last month’s high on Sept. 3. The rouble was flat at 13.14 against China’s yuan, according to LSEG, while on the Moscow Stock Exchange it strengthened by 0.4% to 13.16.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

The rouble has lost over 9% against the yuan since Sept. 4 and remains near its lowest level for a year against the Chinese currency.

One of the factors behind the rouble’s weakness were the historic low daily sales of the Chinese currency by the state in September, which contributed to a yuan liquidity crunch.

The finance ministry is due to announce new parameters on Oct. 3.

A licence from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control allowing banks to deal with the Moscow Stock Exchange expires on Oct. 12 and is also likely to dent yuan liquidity - another factor pushing the rouble down.

The Russian currency did not react to the draft budget submitted to parliament for review on Monday.

Trading in major currencies in Russia has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, since Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were flat at 93.17.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 92.22 to the dollar.

The rouble was down 0.16% at 103.72 against the euro , LSEG data showed.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1.51% at $72.70.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble down vs US dollar after September weakness

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Read more stories