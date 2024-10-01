Bollywood star Govinda hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in his leg following an accidental shooting in the early hours of Tuesday.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, said the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata, when the revolver fell from his hand and discharged accidentally, according to ANI.

“Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He kept his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now,” the manager was quoted as saying by ANI.

Govinda later issued an audio statement about an update.

“Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

Govind Arun Ahuja is a popular actor, comedian, dancer and singer who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films.

He made his acting debut in the late 1980s.

He won the national elections in 2004 and was a Congress MP for five years. In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.