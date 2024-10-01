AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,601 Increased By 90.9 (1.07%)
BR30 26,178 Increased By 713.9 (2.8%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood star Govinda hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg

BR Life & Style Published 01 Oct, 2024 02:18pm

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in his leg following an accidental shooting in the early hours of Tuesday.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, said the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata, when the revolver fell from his hand and discharged accidentally, according to ANI.

“Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He kept his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now,” the manager was quoted as saying by ANI.

Govinda later issued an audio statement about an update.

“Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

Govind Arun Ahuja is a popular actor, comedian, dancer and singer who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films.

He made his acting debut in the late 1980s.

He won the national elections in 2004 and was a Congress MP for five years. In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Bollywood Govinda

Comments

200 characters

Bollywood star Govinda hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Read more stories