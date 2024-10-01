AGL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (8.28%)
Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kherson kills seven

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2024 01:54pm
KYIV: A Russian strike on the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed seven people on Tuesday, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

Video published by the region’s governor showed debris and broken glass strewn around a market, while several bodies lay on the pavement.

“Around 9 am (0600 GMT) on October 1, Russian forces struck the centre of Kherson, allegedly with cannon artillery,” the prosecutor’s office of the Kherson region said on Telegram.

Russia’s Belgorod struck again after schools near border kept shut

“The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop. So far, it is known that seven civilians – three women and four men – were killed,” it said.

Kherson city lies on the western bank of the Dnipro river, a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west.

Russian forces withdrew from the city in November 2022, retreating to the other side of the Dnipro, but they have kept up intense shelling of Kherson.

Russia Ukraine Kherson Russian strikes

