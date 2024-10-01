AGL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (8.28%)
AIRLINK 130.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 47.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.58%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.22%)
FCCL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.73%)
FFBL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.59%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
NBP 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.09%)
OGDC 145.22 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.79%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.75%)
UNITY 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,568 Increased By 57.8 (0.68%)
BR30 25,795 Increased By 331 (1.3%)
KSE100 81,596 Increased By 481.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,938 Increased By 162.2 (0.63%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London shares muted; luxury stocks slip

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 01:44pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed on Tuesday, as losses in luxury stocks offset gains in precious metal miners, while investors looked forward to crucial European inflation figures later in the day.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the midcap FTSE 250 index were flat by 07:15 GMT.

The precious metal miners index moved 0.5% higher as gold prices ticked upwards.

On the contrary, the personal goods index slipped 1.6%, weighed by a 2% loss in Burberry after brokerages reduced their price target on the luxury retailer.

Watches of Switzerland Group moved 1% lower.

Meanwhile, prices in British shops fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, adding to signs that the inflation squeeze on consumers has faded.

European inflation figures are due later in the day and the risk is to the downside, which will reinforce bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates later in the month.

Shares in Mulberry slipped 3.2% after the luxury brand rejected sportswear retailer Frasers’ $111 million takeover proposal, saying the bid did not have the support of majority shareholder Challice.

London stocks log weekly jump on China stimulus

Greggs kept its full-year outlook, though it said underlying sales growth slowed in the latest quarter with consumers continuing to face uncertainty.

Shares of the baker and fast food chain were down 4.6%.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

London shares muted; luxury stocks slip

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Read more stories