AGL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.54%)
AIRLINK 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
DFML 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.34%)
DGKC 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
FCCL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.57%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.75%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.78%)
NBP 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.17%)
OGDC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.1%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.14%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-3.94%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,565 Increased By 55.3 (0.65%)
BR30 25,785 Increased By 321.5 (1.26%)
KSE100 81,624 Increased By 509.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,951 Increased By 174.7 (0.68%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2024 12:24pm

BEIJING: The 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai added another chapter to her renaissance as she rolled into the quarter-finals of her home China Open on Tuesday to make more history.

Zhang’s 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech was her fourth win in Beijing and all in straight sets – having come into the event after losing 24 singles matches in a row.

The barren run lasting more than 600 days was the second-longest on the WTA Tour in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The 35-year-old Zhang, a former two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist who has been plagued by injury, again made a nonsense of her ranking against the world number 31 Frech from Poland.

Zhang, a former top-25 player who has won two major doubles titles, will face Spain’s 19th-ranked Paula Badosa in the last eight.

595th-ranked Zhang stuns US Open semi-finalist Navarro in Beijing

The lowest-ranked player to ever reach this stage of the China Open, Zhang raced away with the second set against Frech in front of a packed Beijing crowd on her country’s national day.

She had two match points when serving at 5-1. Frech just about held on, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Zhang struck a defiant pose immediately afterwards, standing still with her arms crossed and beaming.

Badosa dumped out US Open finalist Jessica Pegula in convincing fashion, 6-4, 6-0 to make the second-seeded American the biggest casualty so far.

Pegula came into the WTA 1000 event as one of the form players on tour and having reached the final in New York this month, where she was beaten in straight sets by Aryna Sabalenka.

She was no match though for former world number two Badosa, who blitzed the second set after an even first.

Sabalenka, the top seed in the Chinese capital, plays American 18th seed Madison Keys in the last 16.

Defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek is not involved because of “personal matters”.

Zhang Shuai China Open

Comments

200 characters

Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Read more stories