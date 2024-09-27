AGL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
DFML 49.45 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.94%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FFBL 48.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.22%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
HUBC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
OGDC 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.6%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
TOMCL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
TPLP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TRG 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,558 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,794 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 81,598 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 25,843 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.12%)
595th-ranked Zhang stuns US Open semi-finalist Navarro in Beijing

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2024 12:29pm

BEIJING: The 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai, who earlier this week won her first match in more than 600 days, stunned US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2 in Beijing on Friday.

The 35-year-old Zhang reached round three of the China Open, where she is the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of her home tournament.

On Wednesday, Zhang won her first singles match since January 2023 to snap a painful run of 24 defeats on the WTA Tour.

Russian tennis player Rublev turns down Paris invite, Medvedev accepts

Coming into the prestigious WTA 1000 event as a wildcard, the former top-25 player defeated the 65th-ranked American McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

Zhang, a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist who has been plagued by injuries, repeated the feat with a surprise victory over the American sixth seed Navarro.

Zhang, who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, faces the 28th-seeded Russian Anastasia Potapova or Belgium’s Greet Minnen next.

