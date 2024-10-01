AGL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.99%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.79%)
DGKC 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
FCCL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.77%)
FFBL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 122.15 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (2.54%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
NBP 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.09%)
OGDC 145.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.98%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.14%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-3.87%)
UNITY 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,564 Increased By 54.3 (0.64%)
BR30 25,769 Increased By 305.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 81,598 Increased By 483.9 (0.6%)
KSE30 25,936 Increased By 159.7 (0.62%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold off record highs as Fed’s Powell signals smaller rate cuts

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 11:54am

Gold prices were hovering below recent record peaks on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve chair tempered expectations for more substantial interest rate cuts this year, with investors looking forward to a series of labour data this week for further insights.

Spot gold inched 0.3% higher to $2,641.33 per ounce, as of 0512 GMT, off a record-high level of $2,685.42 reached on Thursday.

US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,663.10.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday suggested the central bank will likely pursue quarter-percentage-point interest rate cuts moving forward and was not “in a hurry” after new data boosted confidence in ongoing economic growth and consumer spending.

“We have a series of Fed speakers ahead, but data-dependence from policymakers will likely be the common takeaway, which may leave sentiments more sensitive to economic data to move the dial around rate expectations,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“Any weaker-than-expected read in the upcoming US labour market data could support views for a more aggressive easing process, which could offer some support for gold prices.”

This week’s data includes US ADP employment figures and nonfarm payrolls, expected to shed light on the health of the US labour market.

Speeches from various Fed officials along with US job openings data are also expected later in the day.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now estimate a roughly 62% likelihood of a 25-basis-point US rate cut in November, up from 47% on Friday.

Israel’s widely expected ground invasion of Lebanon appeared to be getting underway early on Tuesday, as its military said troops had begun “limited” raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area.

Record run steers gold to best quarter in four years

Gold, which yields no interest of its own, tends to fall out of favour among investors in a low interest rate environment.

Bullion posted its best quarterly gain since 2020 on Monday after the Fed kicked off its interest rate cutting cycle with a half percentage point move in September meeting.

After a significant price rally, factors that could curb gold’s further gains include reduced central bank demand from easing geopolitical tensions, lower ETF inflows from less aggressive rate cuts, and a decline in China’s retail demand, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.7% to $31.36 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9% to $984.95 and palladium was steady at $1,000.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold US gold gold rate LME gold asian gold Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Gold off record highs as Fed’s Powell signals smaller rate cuts

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Read more stories