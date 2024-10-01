AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 130.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 47.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.55%)
DGKC 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.53%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.22%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
OGDC 144.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.88%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.41%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
TPLP 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TRG 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-5.11%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,550 Increased By 39.7 (0.47%)
BR30 25,691 Increased By 226.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 81,499 Increased By 384.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 25,917 Increased By 141 (0.55%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesian inflation at 1.84% in September, lowest rate since 2021

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 11:02am

JAKARTA: Indonesian prices rose at their slowest rate in almost three years in September as the pace of food-price inflation eased, giving the central bank ample room to loosen monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.

Annual inflation reached 1.84%, Statistics Indonesia said on Tuesday.

That was the lowest since November 2021, LSEG data showed.

The figure compared with 2.12% in August and the 2.00% median of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

It also stayed within Bank Indonesia’s inflation target range of 1.5% to 3.5%. Food prices are the biggest contributor to inflation figures but their rate of growth eased to 2.57% versus August’s 3.39%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices as well as government-controlled prices, was 2.09% versus 2.03% in the poll.

An abundant supply of food material and the government’s policy to maintain price stability for strategic commodities will give a lot of “room for BI to loosen its monetary stance,” said Maybank Indonesia economist Myrdal Gunarto.

Indonesia’s inflation stays within central bank range in August

BI is likely to cut its policy interest rate to 5.25% by year-end, Myrdal said, rather than 5.75% as he earlier forecast.

BI last month lowered the rate for the first time in over three years to bolster growth amid slow inflation - by 25 basis points to 6.00% - hours before a 50 basis point cut in the US.

inflation US inflation Weekly SPI inflation Indonesian inflation

Comments

200 characters

Indonesian inflation at 1.84% in September, lowest rate since 2021

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

Read more stories