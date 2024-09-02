Indonesia’s inflation stays within central bank range in August

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 2.12% in August, essentially unchanged from 2.13% in July, official data showed on Monday, holding comfortably within the central bank’s target range and matching market expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a 2.12% rate for August.

Indonesia’s inflation rate cools in May, comes in below forecast

Bank Indonesia (BI) has a target range of 1.5% to 3.5% for inflation.

The country’s statistics bureau will release core inflation data later on Monday.