Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia’s inflation stays within central bank range in August

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2024 12:39pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 2.12% in August, essentially unchanged from 2.13% in July, official data showed on Monday, holding comfortably within the central bank’s target range and matching market expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a 2.12% rate for August.

Indonesia’s inflation rate cools in May, comes in below forecast

Bank Indonesia (BI) has a target range of 1.5% to 3.5% for inflation.

The country’s statistics bureau will release core inflation data later on Monday.

inflation indonesia Bank Indonesia Indonesia rupiah Indonesia annual inflation

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s inflation stays within central bank range in August

Inflation decline, credit rating hike: PM derives satisfaction from indicators

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Despite auto sector’s slowdown, Indus Motor Company’s profit up 56% at Rs15.07bn in FY24

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

Indus Motor to invest another Rs1.1bn ‘for additional localization’

Oil extends losses on weak China data, prospect of higher OPEC+ supply

Nimir completes acquisition of P&G’s soap manufacturing facility, assumes operational control

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Read more stories