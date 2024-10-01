AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 130.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
DFML 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
DGKC 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.53%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.22%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
OGDC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 107.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.97%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.41%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
TPLP 7.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.13%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,550 Increased By 39.7 (0.47%)
BR30 25,691 Increased By 226.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 81,503 Increased By 388.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 25,920 Increased By 143.8 (0.56%)
Markets

Indian shares open higher; IT stocks lead

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 10:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks, while auto stocks rose as monthly sales data trickled in.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.18% to 25,860.25 points as of 9:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.23% to 84,495.14.

Nine of the thirteen major sectoral indexes rose in early trade.

Information technology gained 0.75%, led by a 3.5% rise in Tech Mahindra, which rose after CLSA upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “hold” and hiked its target price citing likely expansion in profit margin.

Indian shares dip as traders sell on profit; focus shifts to China

Tech Mahindra was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nine of the 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index advanced. Positive commentary from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the health of US economy also aided interest in IT companies, two analysts said.

Indian IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the US Auto stocks rose 0.5% on the day, with heavyweight Mahindra & Mahindra adding 1% after its September total vehicle sales grew 16% from a year earlier.

