AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 131.19 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
FCCL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFBL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 121.10 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.66%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.73%)
MLCF 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
NBP 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 143.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.13%)
PAEL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
PPL 107.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PRL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
PTC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.95%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.19%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,524 Increased By 13.8 (0.16%)
BR30 25,540 Increased By 76.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 81,215 Increased By 101.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,845 Increased By 68.8 (0.27%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

IT exports on a rise

BR Research Published 01 Oct, 2024 08:50am

IT exports have been steadily rising, with FY24 total exports reaching $3.2 billion, a 24 percent year-on-year increase. In August 2024, Pakistan’s ICT exports, which include telecommunications and IT services, surged to $298 million, marking a 27 percent year-on-year increase and a 4 percent month-on-month rise. This growth exceeded the 12-month average of $275 million, highlighting the country’s expanding IT sector despite ongoing challenges such as internet disruptions and issues faced by the freelancer community.

The key factors driving this growth include the expanding global clientele. Local IT firms continue to focus on North America but have also shifted toward the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Europe. Another major factor supporting this sector’s exports is the increase in the retention limit for foreign currency in exporters’ accounts from 35 percent to 50 percent in FY24. Additionally, a relatively stable PKR has encouraged exporters to bring back a larger portion of their earnings, leading to increased export revenue. Recent boosts to exports have also come from the heightened engagement of Pakistani companies in global events, especially in Saudi Arabia, London, and the U.S.

Overall, during the first two months of FY25 (2MFY25), ICT exports exceeded half a billion dollars ($584 million), representing a substantial 30 percent year-on-year growth. As a percentage of Pakistan’s total services exports, IT exports now account for 48 percent, up from 35 percent in the same period last year. The market is projecting IT sector growth of 10-15 percent in FY25, with total exports expected to reach $3.5-3.7 billion.

telecommunications IT services IT exports ICT export freelancer community IT firms

Comments

200 characters

IT exports on a rise

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Significant rise in LPG prices

Read more stories