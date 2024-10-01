Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budhani made PCDA chairman

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Abdul Samad Memon (Budhani) has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) for the 2024-2026 term. The announcement was made by the PCDA Election Committee following a smooth election process.

In addition to Abdul Samad Budhani's appointment, the members have also elected Arshad Mehmood Awan from Islamabad as Senior Vice Chairman, while Ashfaq Mehmood from Peshawar was named Vice Chairman for the next two years.

The election, held on Monday, also saw the unopposed selection of all Central Executive Committee (CEC) members. Representing Karachi, Sobia Saif, Kashif Rehman, Ashraf Zaib, Zulfiqar Ali Hakim, and Amir Madni have been appointed as CEC members. From Quetta, Faheem Uddin will be joining the CEC, along with Amjad Murad from Sukkur, Ali Bawani from Mirpur Khas, and Miss Farwa Baig, also from Mirpur Khas.

Additionally, Bilal Ahmed, Ibad ur Rehman, Obaidullah, Aslam Pervaiz, M Shakir Siddiqui, and Noor Zaman from Peshawar were elected unopposed to serve on the CEC, reflecting a strong representation from across the country.

The newly-elected leadership team will assume their roles with immediate effect, steering the PCDA over the next two years as it continues to advocate for the interests of chemists and druggists nationwide.

