AC sends back Kidney Hills corruption case to NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, sent back the Kidney Hills corruption case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, approved NAB’s plea to send back the corruption case against Saleem Mandviwalla, Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former Chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani (private person), Tariq Mehmood (private person), Abdul Qayyum (private person), and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed to it.

Earlier, the NAB had filed an application before the court to send back the case to the bureau.

The NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) held on September 4 reviewed the allegations levelled against Ejaz Haroon, he said, adding that after reviewing the allegations, it has been concluded that the allegations are not correct and Haroon had not misused his authority.

The court sends back the case to NAB.

The anti-graft body had filed the reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13, 2022, before the Accountability Court.

The reference was approved by the NAB’s EBM on December 29, 2021, which was presided over by former chairman NAB former justice Javed Iqbal.

According to the NAB, the accused due to their involvement in an illegal allotment of plots in the OCHSL, Karachi, and payment of those plots through fake bank accounts, incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.

