PTI chairman, Fazl discuss proposed ‘constitutional package’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Monday discussed the overall political situation in the country especially the proposed “constitutional package” with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In a telephonic conversation with Rehman, Khan also congratulated him over his election as the JUI-F chief for the fifth consecutive term.

During the conversation, the duo, according to party sources, touched on the current political situation and parliamentary matters in Pakistan, particularly the proposed constitutional package.

Barrister Gohar expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and acknowledged his leadership within JUI-F in general and Pakistan in particular.

He also congratulated Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari on being re-elected as the secretary general of JUI-F.

The conversation is part of ongoing consultations between PTI and JUI, particularly on matters related to constitutional amendments.

Both parties are reportedly continuing their discussions on this critical issue.

In a press conference following his re-election, Maulana Fazlur Rehman firmly rejected a constitutional amendment package being proposed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government.

He argued that constitutional amendments should not be focused on individual personalities or political purposes.

He reiterated that the JUI-F, along with PPP and PTI, was working on its own draft of constitutional amendments, and efforts were being made to bring these changes through consensus.

Rehman also touched on the importance of allowing political gatherings, criticising the K-P provincial government for interfering with the PTI’s events.

He labeled such actions as undemocratic, calling for unity and cautioning against political meddling by provincial governments.

His strong stance on the autonomy of political events in various regions highlighted his commitment to democratic principles.

The JUI-F chief emphasised the need for consensus among political parties, including the JUI-F, PPP, and PTI, to draft proposed electoral reforms.

He underscored that his party remained rooted in the public sphere despite repeated claims of election rigging.

He criticised the current Parliament, stating it had no authority to enact significant amendments, which he referred to as a fake parliament.

Rehman also addressed the political situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), pointing out the deteriorating security conditions.

He highlighted the injustices faced by the people of the former tribal areas, stating that they were better off before the integration of FATA into K-P.

He recalled a meeting with ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, during which Abbasi agreed to withdraw certain points related to the merger but ultimately reversed his decision under US pressure.

Rehman also raised concerns about the Middle East, urging Arab countries to recognise the broader ambitions of Israel, which he claimed sought to escalate conflicts across the region.

He emphasised that this was no longer just a Palestinian issue, urging Arab nations to increase cooperation and be vigilant.

