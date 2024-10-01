Trade with Afghanistan: Jam vows to help resolve issues facing SCCI members

ISLAMABAD: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged federal government to resolve transit and bilateral trade issues with Afghanistan which are negatively impacting local business community.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq has taken up the issues of business community and industry with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in a virtual meeting. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing trade-friendly policies aimed at boosting industrial growth and enhancing trade volumes.

The commerce minister assured the business community of full support in addressing the challenges they face, with a focus on ensuring the growth of local industries and improving trade with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, SCCI President Ishaq raised pressing concerns about the escalating power and gas issues, which he said are gradually leading to the closure of industries. He also highlighted the challenge of high tariffs, which are further burdening the industrial sector.

Ishaq pointed to the sharp decline in trade volume with Afghanistan. “In 2013-14, our trade with Afghanistan was valued at $3 billion, but it has now plummeted to $800 million,” he said, underlining the significant drop.

He urged the government to address the issues surrounding transit trade and bilateral trade with Afghanistan, which are negatively impacting the local business community.

The SCCI president further advocated for the establishment of a new industrial estate to support the business community and encourage industrial expansion, which he believes is critical for revitalising the region’s economy.

Responding to the concerns of the SCCI president, Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed the government’s strong commitment to protecting and supporting the business community.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by industries due to the economic situation and pledged to take necessary steps to resolve the issues related to power, gas, and tariffs.

Regarding the declining trade with Afghanistan, the minister emphasised the need to address the issue in order to improve access to the Central Asian markets.

