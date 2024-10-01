Markets Print 2024-10-01
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 30, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 17.23 17.73
2-Week 17.20 17.70
1-Month 17.14 17.64
3-Month 15.88 16.13
6-Month 14.95 15.20
9-Month 14.37 14.87
1-Year 13.90 14.40
==========================
Data source: SBP
