Markets Print 2024-10-01

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 30, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 30, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.23    17.73
2-Week      17.20    17.70
1-Month     17.14    17.64
3-Month     15.88    16.13
6-Month     14.95    15.20
9-Month     14.37    14.87
1-Year      13.90    14.40
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR kibor rates

