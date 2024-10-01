Markets Print 2024-10-01
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 30, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.25 279.94 AED 75.36 76.07
EURO 308.83 311.73 SAR 73.61 74.28
GBP 370.40 373.90 INTERBANK 277.60 277.80
JPY 1.91 1.96
=========================================================================
