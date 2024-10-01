Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Published 01 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 30, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.25   279.94    AED                75.36     76.07
EURO                308.83   311.73    SAR                73.61     74.28
GBP                 370.40   373.90    INTERBANK         277.60    277.80
JPY                                                        1.91      1.96
=========================================================================

