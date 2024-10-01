Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Published 01 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 30, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 278.25
Open Offer     Rs 279.94
========================

