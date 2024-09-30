Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday

BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 10:29pm

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from October 2 to 4, 2024, the Foreign Office announced Monday.

His delegation will include Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and senior officials, according to the statement.

Malaysian CG meets Zubair Motiwala

During the visit, Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts,” the statement added.

Leaders will also discuss regional and global developments, according to the statement.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture, and faith.

In addition, the visit will allow Pakistan and Malaysia to further strengthen their relations, according to the FO statement.

