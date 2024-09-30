Luxury hospitality growth explodes in Dubai

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 30
|
277.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 30
|
277.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 30
|
141.76
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 30
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 30
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 30
|
1.12
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 27
|
5,738.17
|
Nasdaq / Sep 27
|
18,119.59
|
Dow Jones / Sep 27
|
42,313
|
India Sensex / Sep 30
|
84,671.27
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 30
|
37,921.37
|
Hang Seng / Sep 30
|
21,438.57
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 30
|
8,306.82
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 30
|
19,435.24
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 27
|
240,144.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 30
|
249.10
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 30
|
68.81
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 30
|
18,235
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 30
|
2,658.39
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 30
|
249.69
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 30
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 30
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 30
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 30
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 30
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 30
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 30
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 30
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 30
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Sep 30
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 30
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 30
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
