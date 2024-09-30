Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Published 30 Sep, 2024 04:10pm
Recorder headlines: September 30, 2024 (4pm)

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Karsaz accident: SHC grants bail to suspect Natasha Danish

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Oil prices climb on fears of Middle East conflict escalation

PM invites all parties to sign ‘charter of economy’

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

