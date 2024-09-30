Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines

Published 30 Sep, 2024 11:42am
Recorder headlines: September 30, 2024 (10am)

KSE-100 sees selling pressure over fear of wider conflict in Middle East

PM invites all parties to sign ‘charter of economy’

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Oil prices climb on fears of Middle East conflict escalation

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

