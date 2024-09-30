AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
World Print 2024-09-30

Lebanon: China says opposes any violation of sovereignty

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

SHANGHAI: China opposes any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, China’s foreign ministry said on its website on Sunday after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah’s death is widely considered a significant blow to the Iran-aligned group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks.

China urges all parties and especially Israel to immediately cool the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding or "even getting out of control", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website.

China "opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict," the foreign ministry said.

China Israel Iran Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah

