Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

Truce inked between rival tribes in Kurram

Published 30 Sep, 2024

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah has on the special directions of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur along with the DIG Kohat Region Sher Akbar Khan, district administration Kurram and law enforcement agencies visited different parts of the district Kurram to review the law and order situation there on Saturday.

He also held special meetings with all the parties concerned.

Commissioner Kohat, on this occasion said, due to the personal efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Divisional Administration Kohat, District Administration Kurram and Law Enforcement Agencies, a complete ceasefire has been achieved in the entire district and efforts for peaceful resolution of all the disputes will continue without any break.

Commissioner Kohat and DIG Kohat appreciated the continuous efforts of people of all schools of thoughts, tribal leaders and chiefs, political and social leaders, religious scholars, Jirga members and law enforcement agencies in establishing peace.

Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM Kurram district rival tribes clashes Syed Motasim Billah Shah Commissioner Kohat Division

