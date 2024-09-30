Federal minister steps up criticism of KPK CM for issuing threats

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday strongly condemned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent threats of aggression towards Islamabad and Punjab, labelling them as a declaration to repeat the events of May 9.

In response to Gandapur’s comments about gunfire, Tarar stated that the CM’s remarks signified an admission of his own failures in managing the provincial government.

He noted that the threats to mobilise against Islamabad and Punjab reflect a shift from verbal attacks to violence, which could ultimately harm Gandapur himself.

He further criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government’s actions, asserting that their rhetoric and behaviour are neither democratic nor parliamentary.

He pointed out that the PTI has never proposed to compete in areas such as education, health, or economic improvement.

“If you want to bring about a revolution, focus on health, education, and welfare projects,” he urged, highlighting the rampant corruption and incompetence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He noted that the real competition should involve providing relief to electricity consumers in the province, similar to the measures taken by the federal government and Punjab.

He further stated that the focus should be on constructing hospitals and educational institutions to serve the public, rather than creating disturbances during significant events, such as the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The minister also criticised the PTI for leading Pakistan to the brink of default and expressed concern over the party’s discomfort with the country’s economic recovery.

He remarked on the decline of inflation from 32% to 9.6%, arguing that neither insults nor violence would resolve issues like inflation and unemployment.

He characterized KP as a stronghold of PTI’s mismanagement over the last 11 years.

