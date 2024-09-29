AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2024 03:31pm

QUETTA: Gunmen killed seven workers in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan late on Saturday, police said.

Armed men stormed a residence where labourers from eastern Punjab province were staying and opened fire with automatic weapons, police said.

Terrorism in Balochistan: Terrorists exploiting Baloch women: Adeela

No one has claimed responsibility.

“Seven labourers have been gunned down by unknown armed men in Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town,” Senior Superintendent of Police in Panjgur, Syed Fazil Shah told Reuters, adding one other labourer was injured.

In August, Balochistan suffered some of its most widespread violence in years when separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways triggering retaliatory operations by security forces.

Three BLA terrorists killed in Mastung IBO

More than 70 people were killed, including Punjab residents visiting or working in the province whose trucks were stopped or were pulled off buses.

Pakistan Balochistan Panjgur Gunmen killed seven workers Punjab province Khuda i Abadan area Syed Fazil Shah

Comments

200 characters

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

Pakistan terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

China ‘deeply concerned’ about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

Read more stories