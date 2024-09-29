AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Lionel Messi gives Inter Miami draw with Charlotte FC

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2024 10:34am

Lionel Messi scored a second-half equalizer and Inter Miami claimed a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday night. Miami (19-4-8, 65 points) played to a draw for the third straight time following a five-match winning streak from July 17-Sept.

  1. Charlotte (11-11-9, 42 points) was denied back-to-back victories, which would have marked the club’s first winning streak since mid-June. Still, Charlotte FC are unbeaten over their past two matches on the heels of a three-match skid.

Messi tied Saturday’s match in the 67th minute when he lasered a shot from beyond the box that evaded diving Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to make it 1-1.

It was Messi’s 15th goal of the season, and he now trails Luis Suarez by a pair of tallies for the team lead. It was also Messi’s third goal in four matches since his return from a two-month layoff stemming from an ankle injury.

Miami then appeared to win a penalty in the 75th minute as it looked to take the lead, but the call – and a subsequent second yellow card to Charlotte FC’s Adilson Malanda – was overturned after further review. Moments later, Charlotte seemed to go up 2-1, but Liel Abada found himself offside in the buildup.

Aleksey Miranchuk grabs equalizer as Atlanta hold Messi’s Miami to 2-2 draw

Messi’s goal canceled out a 57th-minute score from Charlotte.

A Brandt Bronico pass into the box was redirected into the net by Karol Swiderski for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead. Messi leveled the match 10 minutes later, the only goal of the night for Miami.

Kahlina made seven saves, including several critical ones in the second half to keep Charlotte in the match.

Inter Miami goalie Drake Callender faced just two shots from Charlotte FC, saving one as both teams ended the evening with a point despite lively chances in second-half stoppage time.

Nathan Byrne had Charlotte’s other assist. Marcelo Weigandt and Sergio Busquets were credited with assists on Messi’s goal.

