Aleksey Miranchuk grabs equalizer as Atlanta hold Messi’s Miami to 2-2 draw

MIAMI: Aleksey Miranchuk scored late to give Atlanta a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against Inter Miami on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi unable to conjure any magic as a late substitute for the visitors.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi had dazzled in his return from a lengthy injury absence on Saturday, scoring two goals in the space of four minutes in Miami’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia.

But coach Gerardo Martino said he would be careful not to overwork his superstar in a three-match week, and Messi was held out of the starting lineup in Atlanta along with former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Miami have secured an MLS Cup Eastern Conference playoff berth and with 63 points lead the race for the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team that tops the overall standings.

The Florida team led 2-1 on goals from David Ruiz and Leonardo Campana when Messi entered the match in the 61st minute.

The Argentinian superstar came close to a game-clinching goal in the 83rd, but his angled effort was blocked by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Suarez’s attempt to tap in the rebound was also denied.

A minute later Russia’s Miranchuk, signed by Atlanta from Europa League winners Atalanta at the end of July, produced a sensational left-footed shot from outside the area.

Inter had led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of 20-year-old David Ruiz’s first goal of the season.

Lionel Messi scores 2 goals in return as Inter Miami top Union

Ruiz, making his first start since June 15 in a lineup that featured just three of Miami’s regular starters, took advantage of a through ball from Argentina’s Franco Negri to slot home a well-placed shot.

Atlanta pulled level in the 56th through Saba Lobzhanidze, whose header hit defender Ian Fray and slipped through the legs of goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Campana put Miami back in front in the 59th, scoring from a free kick to surpass Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain as Inter Miami’s all-time leading scorer with his 30th.

Messi’s entrance seemed to galvanize both teams as well as enraptured spectators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans were disappointed when the Argentine superstar sat out a game last year.

But it was Atlanta who ultimately capitalized on the energy boost.

While Messi, Alba and Suarez came in as substitutes in the second half, Miami were without suspended Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles as well as injured David Martinez and Diego Gomez.

‘Tough game’

Martino watched the game from a suite as he served a suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

“It was a tough game, especially when we came to play here it’s a tough stadium to play and a difficult team,” Miami assistant coach Javier Morales said. “But I think we had a good performance.

“I think in the first half we found the goal and managed the game in a good way. And then in the second half, when they scored the goal, Campana responded with ours and then we thought that we were going to manage the game a little bit better.

“But of course, Atlanta is playing at home, they’re going to push, they had a big crowd, and this is kind of the game that we expected.”

Although they got just one point from the encounter, Miami can still secure the Supporters’ Shield with nine points over the remaining five matches of the regular season.

In the Eastern Conference, they hold an eight-point lead over Cincinnati, who had goals from Yuya Kubo and Luca Orellano in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota.