TOKYO: Japan’s incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, will likely name former Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. It did not cite any source for the information.

Ishiba said he planned to form his government on Tuesday, after winning a leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday.