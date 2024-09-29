AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

170 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

AFP Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 09:43pm
People cross the bridge amid the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 28, 2024. Photo: Reuters
People cross the bridge amid the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 28, 2024. Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU: Residents of Nepal’s flood-hit capital returned to their mud-caked homes on Sunday to survey the wreckage of devastating floods that have killed at least 170 people across the Himalayan republic.

Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Entire neighbourhoods in Kathmandu were inundated over the weekend with flash floods reported in rivers coursing through the capital and extensive damage to highways connecting the city with the rest of Nepal.

Kumar Tamang, who lives in a slum area by a riverbank, told AFP he and his family had to flee after midnight on Saturday as waters rushed into his shack.

“This morning we returned and everything looks different,” the 40-year-old said.

59 dead in Nepal as downpours trigger floods

“We couldn’t even open the doors to our house, it was jammed with mud,” he added. “Yesterday we were afraid that the water would kill us, but today we have no water to clean.”

Nepal’s Home Ministry said 170 people had been killed across the country with another 42 still missing.

Ministry spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari told AFP that bulldozers were being used to clear several highways that had been blocked by debris, cutting Kathmandu off from the rest of the country.

“More than 3,000 people have been rescued,” he added.

At least 35 of those killed were aboard three vehicles and were buried alive when earth from a landslide careened into a highway south of Kathmandu, Nepal Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said preliminary data from stations in 14 districts measured record-breaking rain in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

A station at the Kathmandu airport recorded about 240 millimetres (9.4 inches) of rain, highest since 2002, it said.

Chest-deep water

The Bagmati river and its numerous tributaries which cut through Kathmandu broke their banks, inundating nearby homes and vehicles after midnight on Saturday.

Residents struggled through chest-deep water to get to higher ground.

Bishnu Maya Shrestha, who lived in another inundated area of Kathmandu, said they had to cut the roof of their homes to escape.

“We jumped from one roof to another to safety and finally they came with boats to rescue us,” Shrestha told AFP.

More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed to assist rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats.

Rescue teams were using rafts to pull survivors to safety.

Humanitarian organisations are also helping with search and rescue operations, as well as providing relief.

Jagan Chapagain, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a post on social platform X that staff and volunteers “are distributing non-food items, providing hygiene kits, and setting up evacuation centers”.

Domestic flights resumed in and out of Kathmandu by Sunday morning after weather forced a complete stoppage from Friday evening, with more than 150 departures cancelled.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change has worsened their frequency and intensity.

A landslide that hit a road in Chitwan district in July pushed two buses with 59 passengers aboard into a river.

Three people were able to escape alive, but authorities managed to recover only 20 bodies from the accident, with raging flood waters impeding the search.

More than 260 people have died in Nepal in rain-related disasters this year.

Nepal heavy rains landslides Floods in Nepal Bagmati river Himalayan nation nepal killed 100 Kathmandu valley Arun Bhakta Shrestha Koshi river

Comments

200 characters

170 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

Aurangzeb says ‘DNA’ of Pakistan’s economy needs fundamental reform for IMF deal to be last one

Thousands protest in Pakistan after killing of Hezbollah leader by Israel

Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

FO activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Lebanon

Israel army says about 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

US boosts air support and hikes troop readiness to deploy for Middle East

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

Read more stories