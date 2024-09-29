Quad demands Afghan action against terror groups

NEW YORK: Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia have expressed concern over the security challenges emanating from Afghanistan and called on the Afghanistan interim government to eliminate all terrorist groups and prevent its territory from being used against its neighbours, the region and beyond.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif participated in the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Quadrilateral Group of Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia that took place on the margins of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York on 27th September 2024.

According to a statement issued here by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN on Saturday, the meeting discussed the situation in Afghanistan and efforts for the promotion of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the security challenges emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, particularly, the terrorism threat and called on the Afghanistan interim government to fight terrorism and eliminate all terrorist groups and prevent Afghanistan territory from being used against its neighbours, the region and beyond.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of engagement with Afghanistan and to continue close coordination between the four countries to strengthen regional efforts for the normalisation of situation in Afghanistan and addressing its various challenges in a comprehensive manner.

