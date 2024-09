ISLAMABAD: The “IRIS” system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was not working properly for filing of returns on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the FBR has requested all taxpayers that instead of visiting the Maloomat portal for verification of their tax deduction, the same is already made available in the IRIS tax returns portal.

Taxpayers are requested to visit this portal for information, FBR added.

