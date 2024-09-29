PM attends reception hosted by Biden

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session.

The US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception held on Friday night.

PM attends session of UNGA

“Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other,” said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The heads of state and government of other countries also attended the dinner hosted by President Biden.

