Spot rate picks up Rs500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton remained easy and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 19,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,00 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

