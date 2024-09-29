Gold prices decline

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices further dropped on Saturday, as the global bullion value hovered near $2650 per ounce, traders said.

At the weekend trade, gold prices declined by Rs700 to Rs276, 000 per tola and Rs601 to Rs236, 625 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion prices fell by $6 to $2657 per ounce with silver trading at $32 per ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the demotic market stood unchanged at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024