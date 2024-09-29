AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-29

Progress on WB-funded projects reviewed

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: Secretary of the Planning & Development Board, Dr Asif Tufail, chaired a meeting with Project Directors of World Bank-funded initiatives at the AKS Auditorium.

The discussion centered on the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP), a system designed to improve the tracking and management of foreign-funded projects from inception to completion.

Dr. Tufail expressed concerns over delays in project implementation, urging Project Directors to streamline activities and ensure timely updates on progress. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in project monitoring and expenditure management to prevent further setbacks. “Regular updates are crucial to staying on track and achieving our project goals,” he emphasized.

In his closing remarks, the Secretary highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration with development partners to enhance the success of ongoing and future projects.

Senior officials in attendance included Sr. Chief ECA Ms. Saba Asghar, Sr. Chief L&DD Imtiaz, DS Admin Omer Randhawa, and Chief Governance Hafiz Naseer. Several Project Directors from key World Bank-funded projects were also present, including Asadullah (PRMSC), Imran (PAHP), Capt. Usman (PFPP), Ali Jalal (PRIDE), and Waqas (PTEGP), among others.

The meeting marked a renewed focus on improving efficiency and ensuring the timely completion of critical development projects across the province.

