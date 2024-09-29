Body formed to promote tourism in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a 26-member steering committee for the promotion and development of tourism in Punjab.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid has been nominated for the Chief Minister Steering Committee on Tourism Promotion and Development in Punjab, while Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will act as its convener.

As per an official notification issued here on Saturday, the Committee includes Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Punjab Communications Minister Soheb Ahmed Malik, Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar and MNA Afzal Khokhar.

Other members of the Committee include the Planning and Development Board Chairman, the Punjab Finance Secretary, the Punjab Tourism Secretary, the Punjab Construction Secretary, the Punjab Information Secretary, the Planning and Development Secretary, the Punjab Forest Secretary, the Punjab Environment Protection Secretary and the Punjab Transport Secretary.

The Walled City Lahore Director General, the Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman, The National College of Arts Principal NCA and senior officials will also be members of the committee.

The Steering Committee would work together to identify, approve and implement plans for tourism promotion and subsequently, remove barriers that create hurdles in the way of promoting tourism in Punjab.

It would also plan the construction, rehabilitation and repair of important tourist spots. Moreover, it would also make recommendations for the upgradation of historical, religious, cultural and commercial sites suitable for tourism.

The Steering Committee would also formulate a communication strategy by employing digital, electronic and social media platforms as a one-stop solution for tourism promotion.

The Punjab Tourism Secretary would provide administrative support to the Steering Committee, which will make recommendations within 15 days in consultation with the stakeholders.

