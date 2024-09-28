Missile fired from Yemen intercepted, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM: Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Saturday including in Tel Aviv and large bangs were heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, the Israeli military said.

Yemen’s Houthi said later that they fired a ballistic missile at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

They said the attack was timed to coincide with the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to the country on Saturday after addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

This marks the second time in less than two days that the Houthis have launched an attack at Israel, following the interception of another missile early on Friday.

The Houthi movement earlier mourned Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, its ally in an Iran-backed alliance opposing Israel, following his death in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.