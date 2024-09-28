AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI ends Rawalpindi protest as Gandapur fails to reach venue

  • KP Chief minister says they do not wish to confront the institutions
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 10:44pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan called off the party’s protest rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not reach the venue, Aaj News reported Saturday.

There were also reports of clashes between party supporters and the police.

Tear gas and rubber bullets were fired by police as PTI workers attempted to reach the protest site.

While returning to KP without reaching the protest site, Gandapur stated: “We do not wish to confront the institutions. We have made our protest known.”

Earlier, the Rawalpindi administration placed containers at the city’s entry points on Saturday ahead of PTI protest planned at Liaquat Bagh against controversial constitutional amendments related to the judiciary.

Thousands of police officers were deployed at various locations across the city and adjoining areas to stop PTI workers from reaching the venue.

PTI protests against proposed constitutional amendments

PTI Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar said on Friday that the party would hold a “massive gathering” in Rawalpindi. He asked the supporters to reach the venue well in time.

Ahead of their protest, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Rawalpindi Division for two days.

The notification prohibits all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests, and similar activities.

In a related development, PTI on Friday staged a protest outside the Supreme Court against the proposed constitutional amendments.

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

PTI’s senior lawyers including Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen, Latif Khosa, Azam Swati, and Niazullah Niazias well as others attended the protest. They said that the Supreme Court was the only ray of hope but the government wants to clip its powers.

Niazi said that the PTI lawyers are protesting against the government’s proposed constitutional package, particularly, the creation of additional constitutional courts. Constitutional courts already exist in the country and the PTI opposes the creation of more, he said.

Supreme Court Imran Khan PTI chairman PTI protest PTI founder PTI reserved seats

Comments

200 characters
zh Sep 28, 2024 10:12pm
On one hand, PML-N leaders claim in unison that people have rejected PTI, then they choke the cities at the slightest call for a demonstration by PTI.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI ends Rawalpindi protest as Gandapur fails to reach venue

IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

Pakistan’s economy to grow at 3.2%, face 9.2% inflation, projects IMF

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories