Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threats, ministry source says
CAIRO: Lebanon’s transport ministry told an Iranian aircraft not to enter its airspace after Israel warned air traffic control at Beirut airport that it would use “force” if the plane landed, a source at the ministry told Reuters.
The source said it was not clear what was on the plane. “The priority is people’s lives,” the source added.
