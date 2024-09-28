AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-28

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.05pc

Tahir Amin Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 26, 2024, increased by 0.05 per cent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (5.78 per cent), onions (5.49 per cent), pulse gram (1.01 per cent), milk fresh (0.26 per cent) and LPG (0.15 per cent), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 12.80 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), pulse gram (60.21 per cent), onions (51.72 per cent), tomatoes (34.34 per cent), beef (25.61 per cent), powdered milk (25.41 per cent), shirting (20.17 per cent), chicken (17.07 per cent), cooked daal (15.97 per cent), salt powder (15.38 per cent), Georgette (13.78 per cent) and energy saver (12.87 per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (38.12 per cent), petrol (24.73 per cent), diesel (24.06 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (13.47 per cent), sugar (11.18 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (10.87 per cent), rice basmati broken (9.86 per cent), masoor (9.22 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.37 per cent), gur (6.19 per cent) and LPG (1.91 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37 per cent) items increased, nine (17.65 per cent) items decreased and 26 (50.98 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 317.76 points against 317.61 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.08 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 0.05 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 0.04 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (5.78 per cent), onions (5.49 per cent), pulse gram (1.01 per cent), potatoes (0.94 per cent), gur (0.82 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.64 per cent), cooked daal (0.47 per cent), curd (0.32 per cent), milk fresh (0.26 per cent), chicken (0.25 per cent), beef with bone (0.24 per cent), LPG (0.15 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.14 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.11 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.07 per cent) and garlic (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include maash (1.80 per cent), moong (1.35 per cent), sugar (1.30 per cent), bananas (1.27 per cent), masoor (0.93 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.66 per cent), eggs (0.28 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.18 per cent), mustard oil (0.03 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI Commodities Price Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.05pc

ECC approves Rs1bn more for SCO Summit next month

PM invites American banks to invest in Pakistan

PM for sovereign state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders

FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

FED on allotment or transfer of commercial properties challenged

PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

Economic recovery: COAS praises role of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

NA panel approves amendment: Money Bill will be referred to finance panel before its passage

Petrol price likely to remain unchanged

Read more stories