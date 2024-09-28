AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Sep 28, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-28

Pakistan removes floor price for rice exports

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan removed a floor price for rice exports on Friday, the country’s commerce ministry said, following a similar move by neighbouring India. The Ministry of Commerce said in a written notification that the minimum export price for rice which was last set in November would be removed “effective immediately”.

Earlier this month, India removed a floor price for basmati rice exports to help farmers struggling with debt and higher costs boost overseas sales of the premium grade just weeks ahead of the arrival of the new-season crop.

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

India and Pakistan, the only growers of basmati, both try to promote the premium grade of rice in a manner similar to French Champagne or Darjeeling tea.

