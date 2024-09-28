AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Markets Print 2024-09-28

Gold prices fall

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices inched down from all-time highs on Friday, but silver stood firm, traders said.

Gold prices receded from historic highs to Rs 276700 per tola and Rs 237226 per 10 grams, slightly down by Rs 300 and Rs 256, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

International gold bullion value dipped from record levels by $ 2 to $ 2663 per ounce with silver continuing to sell at $ 32 per ounce, traders said.

Silver prices remained steady on the local market at Rs 3050 per tola and Rs 2614.88 per 10 grams, traders added.

