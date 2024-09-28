Malaysian CG meets Zubair Motiwala

KARACHI: Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia, and Hafiz Abdul Jalil, Deputy Director, Management Services Division, MATRADE, visited TDAP headquarters for a high-level meeting with TDAP’s senior management.

CE TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, extended a warm welcome, followed by in-depth discussions led by Secretary TDAP, Sheryar Taj, and the Directors General.

The meeting emphasized strengthening economic ties, with both sides discussing the robust trade relationship under the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA).

Current trade volume stands at $1.2 billion, with Pakistan’s exports to Malaysia valued at $465 million (rice, textiles, seafood) and imports from Malaysia at $773 million (palm oil, machinery).

TDAP is working to diversify trade in the Far East, with both parties agreeing on long-term mutual partnerships to enhance bilateral trade and investment. TDAP also welcomed the opening of MATRADE’s office in Karachi, which is expected to further enhance bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the two nations.

